Edison's public safety shutoffs leave 75,000 customers without power on Thanksgiving

Update: Edison reported power had been restored to all customers impacted by the public safety power shutoff by shortly before 5 p.m. Friday.

Tens of thousands of Ventura County residents spent Thanksgiving without power as Southern California Edison de-energized lines as a precaution against wildfires.

Dry, gusty Santa Ana winds blasted Southern California over the holiday, toppling trees, causing other damage and prompting the "public safety power shutoffs" in high-risk fire areas.

Winds shredded material covering a big dome built in Burbank as a studio. A 40' trailer was blown over on Deer Creek Road, near Pacific Coast Highway, where boulders blocked the road for a time. One location in Los Angeles County had an 89 mph gust early Thursday. Downed branches and malfunctioning traffic signals impeded motorists.

No major wildfires were reported during the peak of the winds but a red flag warning for critical fire weather was scheduled to last through 6 p.m. Friday.

At the peak, more than 75,000 Edison customers in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties were without power as of 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The outages, intended to prevent problems such as debris and trees blowing into power lines, in some cases lasted more than 24 hours.

Locally, the de-energized circuits impacted roughly 16,000 customers in and around Santa Paula, Fillmore, Piru, Moorpark, Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley and the Santa Rosa Valley.

The winds tapered off overnight. By Friday morning, the National Weather Service canceled any remaining high-wind advisories.

More than 26,000 Edison customers remained without power as of 11 a.m. Friday. Of those, 9,300 were in local areas.

San Diego Gas & Electric also had 3,000 customers without electricity but said there was still potential for about 50,000 others to have electricity shut off.

After conditions improve, Edison sends crews to check for damaged lines before restoring power, said Ben Gallagher, a company spokesperson.

Turning off the power is not a decision Edison takes lightly, he said.

"We know that this is a burden for our customers," Gallagher said. "We absolutely understand the hardships that come along with shutting off power."

But keeping power on with wind gusts reaching 60 mph or higher is not a risk the company can take, he said.

Dozens of California fires have been blamed on electrical equipment in recent years, including deadly, destructive blazes in Ventura County.

The National Weather Service called Friday morning the "last hurrah" for the recent Santa Anas.

Gusts reached 24 mph near Moorpark and in the Los Angeles County mountains, said Kristan Lund, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Oxnard office.

The forecast calls for breezy conditions at times over the weekend. But those winds would be far less severe, Lund said.

Gallagher declined to estimate when power would be restored but said he expected the number of customers without electricity to decline throughout the day on Friday.

Contact Edison at 1-800-611-1911 or go to sce.com/psps for information on filing a claim for losses. To register to receive alerts from Edison, go to sce.com/pspsalerts .

