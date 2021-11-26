ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Christmas tree lot prepares for the biggest sales weekend of the year

By Jack Bilyeu
 3 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — About 60-70% of the state’s Christmas tree sales will happen this weekend, according to the South Carolina Christmas Tree Association. The owner of one Christmas tree lot in Florence said he expects to sell out before the weekend is over.

“The biggest difference between an artificial and a real tree is the smell. You either like it or you love it,” said Jonathan Lamb, the owner of Lamb’s Produce. “Once you really smell that smell and it is in your house, it’s hard to adjust to artificial.”

Lamb expected to sell 300 trees Friday. Truckloads of trees have arrived every other day, but no more are on their way. He attributes that in part to a Christmas tree shortage that has been worsening over the last decade.

“People are starting to buy sooner than normal because they know there aren’t going to be live trees around if they wait later,” Lamb said. “Prices have gone up for the fifth year in a row. This year was the biggest increase we have seen.”

He said his trees cost $20 more than last year, but one family said that didn’t stop them from coming by like they do every year. The McKnight family said picking out their tree is an important part of getting ready for the holidays.

“Getting everything out of the attic and start putting it up,” Jonathan McKnight said. “The elves visit as soon as all the Christmas stuff is up so that is why we have to hurry up and do it.”

Lamb said rushing to get a tree right after Thanksgiving is a common sight- and probably a smart move.

“Everything that we are going to get is here now,” Lamb said. “When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

