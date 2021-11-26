ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

North Carolina man killed in Myrtle Beach shooting, coroner’s office says

By Kevin Accettulla
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was killed Wednesday in a shooting in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Adam Jarrett, 42, of Tabor City, North Carolina, died at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center after being shot on South Ocean Boulevard , Willard said. A second person was also shot and is recovering, according to police.

Police determined both people shot were shooting at each other. The second person shot has not been identified. A building on Mitchell Street was also damaged.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 21-021627. The shooting remains under investigation.

Comments / 27

Kathy Haire
3d ago

i dont see nowhere in the story where it tells what the race of these people are. And what difference does it make about the race? A human being life is gone and their families are grieving.

Reply(3)
5
 

WBTW News13

6 people killed during string of Thanksgiving weekend violence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Eight shootings from Thanksgiving Day through Sunday led to seven people injured and six dead, according to a crime analysis from News13. Those shootings happened within News13’s viewing area, which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Coroner’s office ID’s woman killed in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The coroner’s office has identified the woman killed Sunday in a crash in Horry County. Charlotte Lucenda Pinos Villegas Saucillo, 36, of Conway, was killed in the crash, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. She was traveling north on Adrian Highway near Highway 19 just after 6 […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
