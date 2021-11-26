ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Panama City Beach synagogue to host Hanukkah menorah lighting ceremony at Pier Park

By Nathan Cobb, The News Herald
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH — The sights of holiday celebration are set to brighten Pier Park on Monday.

In observance of Hanukkah, an eight-day Jewish holiday that will span from Sunday to Dec. 6, the Chabad of Panama City Beach will host the 3rd annual Grand Menorah Lighting Event at 5 p.m. on Monday, according to Rabbi Mendel Havlin.

The public event will take place in front of the Grand Theatre in Pier Park and boast live music, traditional Jewish food and the lighting of a 12-foot-tall menorah.

"Today, people of all faiths consider the holiday a symbol ... of freedom over oppression, spirit over matter and of light over darkness," Havlin said.

Havlin, who said he expects many people to attend the event, noted that PCB Mayor Mark Sheldon also plans to take part in the ceremony.

"The Jews celebrate Hanukkah for eight days and nights," Havlin said. "The menorah has eight branches (and) every day we add one candle."

