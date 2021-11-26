ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several Old Spice, Secret Spray Deodorants Recalled Due To Presence Of Benzene

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Several types of Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray deodorant products are under recall Friday due to the possible presence of benzene, a human carcinogen.

The recalled spray deodorants include products bearing the brands Old Spice’s High Endurance, Hardest Working Collection, and Below Deck; Secret, Secret Fresh Collection, and Secret Outlast; and Old Spice Pure Sport. The products under recall have an expiration date through September of 2023.

(credit: P&G)

The spray deodorants were recalled after the presence of benzene was detected. Benzene exposure can occur by inhalation, and can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders.

The Proctor & Gamble company says they have not received any reports of injuries related to this recall, which was issued out of an abundance of caution.

These products were distributed nationwide through retail and online outlets. Consumers who have these products can get a refund from Old Spice and Secret by calling (888) 339-7689 or visiting oldspice.com or secret.com .

IN THIS ARTICLE
