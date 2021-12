The holiday season is here again, which means it’s time to break out the garland, ornaments and twinkle lights. While nothing can beat walking into a beautifully decorated home during the holidays, transforming your ordinary living spaces into a winter wonderland can be a challenge. The good news is your holiday decorations don’t have to be extravagant or expensive to make this season the best one yet for your family. Check out these easy tips from the design team at Ashley HomeStore to keep your holiday home decor simple yet festive.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 11 HOURS AGO