Traffic Accidents

Man shoots and kills his mom, then exits vehicle to fire at cars, Michigan cops say

By Mike Stunson
News-Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 22-year-old man is accused of opening fire on his mom in a fatal Thanksgiving shooting on a Michigan roadway, authorities say. Police in Pleasant Ridge and Royal Oak said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving for reports of a crash and possible shots fired. The shooting occurred...

