Bruce Willis & His Fam Adventure into Great Outdoors for Sweet Thanksgiving Pic

By Kati Kuuseoks
 3 days ago
Between fighting off asteroids “Armageddon“-style and fending off blood-thirsty hunters, Bruce Willis is an undisputed action legend. You don’t rack up a net worth of over $250 million otherwise. Still, this weekend shows that at the end of the day, he’s just a guy trying to celebrate the holidays with his family like anyone else. Instead of spending his Thanksgiving in space or in prison like his movie characters, Willis opted for a much more peaceful route this year.

He and his wife, Emma Heming Willis spent a low-key Turkey Day out in the Great Outdoors with their two daughters, Evelyn, 7, and Mabel, 9. And what’s better than that? Emma shared photos from the day between her Instagram feed and Instagram Story, like the one posted below:

The caption is one of gratitude for the little family she’s created with Bruce Willis since tying the knot with him back in 2009.

“The thing that I’ve come to realize about gratitude is it grounds me to the here and now—not the things of my past or the worries of the future. So I’ll go first. In this very moment, I’m grateful for my family. What about you? #happythanksgivng #stayblessed #gratitude”

And it looks like bundled-up-adventuring is just what this family does. Emma shared this other wholesome snap of Bruce Willis with their girls less than a week ago.

Bruce Willis and His Wife Celebrate Over 12 Years of Marriage

Back in March, the happy couple celebrated over twelve years of marriage together. Emma shared a long-form letter to Instagram just keeping it real with the fans who want to know more about their relationship dynamic together. She said there’s been plenty of ups and plenty of downs, but at the end of the day, she wouldn’t trade it for the world.

“Boy, I sure do love this guy to the moon and back,” she started the post gushing about Willis.

“Even though there’s been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo! That’s what 12 years of marriage looks like, right? We’ve had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person. There’s no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him. He’s my family, he’s given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet.”

She then signed off the post adding two hashtags: #thickandthin as well as #loveofmylife

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

