Burgeoning battery sector will drive global nickel demand growth in coming years - report

This episode of CleanTech Talk is part two of a recent conversation I had with RK Equity cofounder Howard Klein. You can listen to part one here. In part two, we started talking about nickel. It was over a year ago that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was very publicly requesting that nickel miners mine more nickel, especially low-priced and environmentally friendly nickel. What has happened since then? Not a whole lot has changed, as far as we can tell, but there is a Chinese company that’s been working consistently to get to the point where it can mine a large nickel resource in Indonesia. Additionally, though, Howard is especially focused on green nickel from Talon Metals, which has a joint venture with mining giant Rio Tinto. The joint venture — the Tamarack Project — is expected to be a notable source of nickel in North America soon(ish).

