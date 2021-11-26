Lingle: The short, blessed life of Helga the Battle Wagon

Some people in this city are being spared the Old Testament wrath I was going to pack into this space this week, before I decided I should write something more seasonally appropriate. So many holidays this week! By the time our next issue comes out, Austin will have consumed or discarded its Thanksgiving leftovers (don't keep them longer; that's gross), lit its first candles for both Advent (Sunday) and Chanukah (Monday night), and be headed headlong into its end-of-year letting-it-all-go. Last year's winter holidays were much less enjoyable than they could have been, as President Apesh*t wouldn't leave quietly and thousands of Texans wouldn't stay home, gifting everyone with coups and COVID come January. Remember all that? So things are already starting off on a better foot, and hopefully we can make it through all 12 days of Christmas this time without a new deadly plague or constitutional crisis.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO