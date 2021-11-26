ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Lingle: The short, blessed life of Helga the Battle Wagon

expressnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the first two impacts, my wife’s world slows and spins as her gray SUV hurtles across three lanes of morning rush-hour traffic. As hot coffee splashes from its cup, her vision narrows and sound dulls as the highway shoulder and a shallow embankment rush up. Milliseconds later, a...

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
signalscv.com

A life cut short lives on through community

More than one hundred people came out Saturday to celebrate the life of Sebastien “Bash” Kole Gallegos, who died two years ago in a car crash. Although Gallegos died, his legacy continues on through his family and a large community who recognized his love for life and his compassionate spirit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Ledger

The kitchen table, life lessons and blessings

There’s a saying, “Once the glue of the family passes away, holidays just aren’t the same anymore.”. I would go a step further and add nothing is the same. My maternal grandparents were the glue of our family. Since their passing, everyone has scattered. We don’t gather together, as one...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Life’s Short, Eat Dessert First

Some people in this city are being spared the Old Testament wrath I was going to pack into this space this week, before I decided I should write something more seasonally appropriate. So many holidays this week! By the time our next issue comes out, Austin will have consumed or discarded its Thanksgiving leftovers (don't keep them longer; that's gross), lit its first candles for both Advent (Sunday) and Chanukah (Monday night), and be headed headlong into its end-of-year letting-it-all-go. Last year's winter holidays were much less enjoyable than they could have been, as President Apesh*t wouldn't leave quietly and thousands of Texans wouldn't stay home, gifting everyone with coups and COVID come January. Remember all that? So things are already starting off on a better foot, and hopefully we can make it through all 12 days of Christmas this time without a new deadly plague or constitutional crisis.
AUSTIN, TX
Park Rapids Enterprise

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Blessed to be a blessing

Julian of Norwich, who lived in England during the 14th century, devoted her life to prayer and her relationship with God. She is credited with this quote: “Blessed to be a blessing.”. She puts a different spin on being blessed by God. We are blessed so that we in turn...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
RNScribbler

Heartaches and blessings

Realization, it always come at the most unexpected of times. It is at the 13th hour of the seemingly never-ending shift of the coldest most grueling and mind-boggling encounters of the day. Almost when you're ready to give up. Funny how at some of the most trying moments of your life, just as you feel you've lost everything and the fight is gone, the unexpected happens and you're reminded of why you do what you do.
Point Pleasant Register

Bundles of Blessings

VINTON, Ohio — God’s Hands at Work is growing with the addition of its baby pantry, Bundles of Blessings. “I saw this need in the community,” said Lisa Carroll, president. “So many young moms and people just starting out, to need like the cribs and high chairs and things like that.”
MASON COUNTY, WV
L'Observateur

Victorious Life Family Worship Center shares holiday blessings

LAPLACE — Since the week after Hurricane Ida, Victorious Life Family Worship Center has constantly had boots on the ground to help the community heal. The Thanksgiving season was no exception as the church partnered with State Representative Randal Gaines to distribute 500 turkeys last week at 8896 Richmond Drive in LaPlace.
LAPLACE, LA
Sidney Herald

The unthankful heart overlooks life’s blessings

I’ve always enjoyed Thanksgiving but many times I become distracted from the intended purpose. I confess that between football, conversations, and the delicious meals I often forget how much I have to be grateful for. Let us once again be reminded of the history of human suffering that is associated...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Funerals
The Independent

Urgent search for schoolboy missing overnight in freezing temperatures

An urgent search has been launched for a 12-year-old boy who is missing in Handsworth. Moziah was last seen on Sunday evening at his home in Birmingham and was missing overnight as the UK was hit by freezing temperatures. He is described as around 4ft 9in tall, of slim build with short black hair. Police said he was last seen in a black coat with white Nike Air Force trainers on. Moziah’s disappearance comes as temperatures dropped to as low as -3C overnight, with snow falling in Birmingham on Sunday evening. A yellow weather warning remains in place for ice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Obituaries
chronicle99.com

Millions Of Americans Will See Stimulus Checks Before The Holiday, Some As Much As $3,000

The US citizens have called out the government for the steep increase in prices before Christmas. The residents are facing a financial crisis and expect more assistance from the authorities. Citizens complain that they faced several difficulties despite the initiatives taken by the government during thanksgiving. According to FingerLakes1.com, the state and local governments will provide cash benefits to families and individuals.
POLITICS
chronicle99.com

Couple’s Christmas Bonus-$400 Stimulus Check Proposed By State For Earnings Under $150K

Couples with a joint annual income of less than $150,000 can receive $400 as a bonus for Christmas. The citizens of Illinois can get the extra benefit that can add joy to their Christmas celebration. THE U.S. SUN reports on November 27, the republican government proposed the idea of extra benefit in the House of Representatives. Legal authorities in WCIA have said that individuals with annual income less than $75,000 will have monthly stimulus check worth $200. In comparison, couples with gross annual income less than $150,000 will receive monthly stimulus checks worth $400.
RELATIONSHIPS
sixtyandme.com

What Happens to Cremated Remains Thereafter?

When a New York funeral home closed its door a few years ago, it found itself in the midst of a moral dilemma it had never bargained for. There, on its shelves, were more than 275 boxes of cremains never picked up by the families of the deceased. Some dated back 100 years.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump calls for National Guard to be deployed against San Francisco ‘smash and grab’ robbers

Former US president Donald Trump has called for the National Guard to be deployed to San Francisco and other Democratic cities to stop a wave of smash and grab robberies.Brazen groups of up to 80 robbers have plundered shops throughout California over the past fortnight, stealing tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars in luxury merchandise and electronics.The thefts have become a hot button issue for California residents and for conservatives nationwide, who blame the state’s overwhelmingly Democratic leaders for failing to suppress crime.In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Trump said: "If Democrats don’t immediately stop smash and grab...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy