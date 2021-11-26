ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Invasive Hydrilla Choking Central Texas Lake, Tangling Boats, Threatening Fish

By NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago

An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is hydrilla, an aquatic plant initially imported and sold as an aquarium plant in the 1950s that has become one of the world's most invasive plants.

