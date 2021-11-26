Levi Clyde Carl Elletson

(CNN) — British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has gained global notoriety as the former girlfriend and social companion of the convicted pedophile and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now, after more than a year in federal custody, she faces trial on sex trafficking charges in New York. The 59-year-old has pleaded not...
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had a bigger role than previously known in helping defend his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, from sexual harassment allegations that forced him out of office, newly released transcripts and text messages show. The TV journalist offered to reach out...
(CNN) — Three people died and six were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, authorities said. The three killed at Oxford High School are believed to be students, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe said at a news conference. One of those shot is believed to be a teacher.
The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history. Several leaders, dignitaries and artists, including Prince Charles and Rihanna, attended the ceremony that began...
A defense attorney for Kim Potter says the former Brooklyn Center police officer will testify in her manslaughter trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. While questioning a prospective juror, defense attorney Paul Engh said Potter will take the stand, CBS Minnesota reports. The development came as lawyers and a...
San Jose, California (CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, flushed and holding back tears, testified Monday that she left Stanford to launch Theranos in part because she had been raped, and said she later entered into what she alleged was an abusive relationship with the person who would become her startup's chief operating officer.
Jack Dorsey’s announcement Monday that he is exiting Twitter after co-founding the company and serving as its CEO for the last six years is a seismic shift for a social media company at the heart of politics and the news media. The eccentric CEO’s departure comes as Twitter has set...
Prosecutors announced Monday that they have asked the Supreme Court to review the ruling that overturned Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction, arguing that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's June decision sets a dangerous precedent with "far-reaching negative consequences." The June ruling hinged on a press release issued in 2005 by...
