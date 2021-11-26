Shawnee County Mounted Posse patrols parking lots on Black Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Mounted Posse was on duty Friday patrolling the parking lots at Westridge Mall in west Topeka.

“The Mounted Posse is a group of volunteers from Shawnee County and surrounding counties that come together with their love for horses that want to help out the citizens of Shawnee County,” Shane Hoobler, Shawnee County Under Sheriff, said. “They will ride in parades, perform security functions, represent the Sheriff’s Department at National Night Out. They are an ambassador for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department.”

Horses and riders go through a 6-week training course that teaches them to deal with stressful situations they may encounter while on the job. A few events where the Mounted Posse may be used include National Night Out, local parades, Heartland Motorsports Park and search & rescue operations.

The Mounted Posse assists by working with various units of the Sheriff’s Office and dedicated to protecting the lives and property of the citizens of Shawnee County.













































