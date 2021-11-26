Bucknell hosts Siena

Siena fans should not panic, the Saints will be fine when MAAC Conference play rolls around. It’s been a rough 0-3 start to the season because of the lopsided loses, but it will get better. Siena will find other players who can score other than Jackson Stormo and Colby Rogers. Let’s not forget head coach Carmen Maciariello has 9 new players on his roster and it takes time to figure out the chemistry. There is plenty of talent, but the schedule has been brutal and will only get tougher Friday at Georgetown. Non-Conference games are designed for coaches to figure out their team before conference play begins, and coach Carm has a few more game for that to happen.

BASKETBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO