The “Contender November” series for the Detroit Tigers continues with a look at one of the most versatile players in Major League Baseball in Chris Taylor. The Detroit Tigers last season under manager AJ Hinch embraced players who could multiple players. While some of it was by necessity due to perhaps Hinch trying to figure out what he was working with, Tigers fans witness Jonathan Schoop get some time at first base, Harold Castro in centerfield, and even Willi Castro in left, there is one player who played all three outfield positions and every infield position minus first base in Chris Taylor.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO