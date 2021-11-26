Frederick police investigate single-vehicle fatal crash

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Office of Attorney General is investigating after a Virginia man died after an altercation with Frederick police on Friday in which he was tased. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to a house on the 1800 block of Greenleese Drive, where they found 23-year-old Danny Michael Holley Jr., who police said was “in an agitated state.” Holley was reportedly naked and sweating profusely, and responding officers were reportedly told he “likely ingested a harmful substance.” Frederick Police said officers immediately called an ambulance, and while they were waiting, Holley reportedly kept trying to touch officers with an unidentified substance. Eventually, police allege, Holley tackled an officer into a wall. That’s when a second officer tased Holley, and he was detained. When the ambulance arrived, Holley was transported to Frederick Health Hospital. Frederick Police were told around 11 p.m. on Sunday that Holley died in the hospital. The Attorney General’s Office said the officers had their body-worn cameras activated during the encounter, and that footage will be released within two weeks, barring technical delays. An investigation with the office’s Independent Investigations Division is underway.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO