A.J. Brown Ruled Out For Titans Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Titans will indeed be severely shorthanded on offense when the visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The team has ruled out wide receiver A.J. Brown for Sunday’s game. With Derrick Henry and Julio Jones already on injured reserve, Brown’s absence due to a chest injury should certainly make life difficult for Ryan Tannehill and Co., as they take on the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense.

Brown’s designation isn’t surprising, as the receiver did not practice all week for Tennessee.

Mike Vrabel also announced that David Long, Nate Davis, Tearir Tart, Rashaan Evans and Jeremy McNichols have been ruled out for the game.

Earlier in the week, the Titans released veteran running back Adrian Peterson. That leaves the team with D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard at running back for Sunday’s game.

The Patriots didn’t list any players as out but did list 10 players as questionable. That l ist includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Dont’a Hightower, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Damien Harris, and Trent Brown.

The complete injury report for Sunday’s game is below.

PATRIOTS

QUESTIONABLE

DL Christian Barmore, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Calf

P Jake Bailey, Right Knee

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs

K Nick Folk, Left Knee

RB Damien Harris, Neck

TE Hunter Henry, Neck

LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle

TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Knee

TITANS

OUT

WR A.J. Brown, Chest

G Nate Davis, Concussion

LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle

LB David Long, Hamstring

RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion

DL Teair Tart, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE

LB Jayon Brown, Quad

CB Greg Mabin, Ankle

TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion

DB Elijah Molden, Groin