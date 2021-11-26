ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

A.J. Brown Ruled Out For Titans Vs. Patriots

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s32In_0d7YErSb00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Titans will indeed be severely shorthanded on offense when the visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The team has ruled out wide receiver A.J. Brown for Sunday’s game. With Derrick Henry and Julio Jones already on injured reserve, Brown’s absence due to a chest injury should certainly make life difficult for Ryan Tannehill and Co., as they take on the NFL’s No. 1 scoring defense.

Brown’s designation isn’t surprising, as the receiver did not practice all week for Tennessee.

Mike Vrabel also announced that David Long, Nate Davis, Tearir Tart, Rashaan Evans and Jeremy McNichols have been ruled out for the game.

Earlier in the week, the Titans released veteran running back Adrian Peterson. That leaves the team with D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard at running back for Sunday’s game.

The Patriots didn’t list any players as out but did list 10 players as questionable. That l ist includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Dont’a Hightower, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Damien Harris, and Trent Brown.

The complete injury report for Sunday’s game is below.

PATRIOTS

QUESTIONABLE
DL Christian Barmore, Knee
OT Trent Brown, Calf
P Jake Bailey, Right Knee
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ribs
K Nick Folk, Left Knee
RB Damien Harris, Neck
TE Hunter Henry, Neck
LB Dont’a Hightower, Ankle
TE Jonnu Smith, Shoulder
RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Knee

TITANS

OUT
WR A.J. Brown, Chest
G Nate Davis, Concussion
LB Rashaan Evans, Ankle
LB David Long, Hamstring
RB Jeremy McNichols, Concussion
DL Teair Tart, Ankle

QUESTIONABLE
LB Jayon Brown, Quad
CB Greg Mabin, Ankle
TE Geoff Swaim, Concussion
DB Elijah Molden, Groin

