Black Friday shopping traditions continue for Green Country families

By Kaitlyn Rivas
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
This year's Black Friday looks different in many ways. Many stores didn't open their doors at midnight or the early hours and instead opted for a later start.

But tradition rings true to some and that extra early wake-up call for shopping must be answered.

Jason Cartwright and his family go Black Friday shopping every year bright and early. He said that's part of the experience. He said he likes his tradition but he is happy one didn't come back this year.

“It’s a lot different, that’s what I was telling them I like it. Less people, no fighting, no pushing and no shoving," said Cartwright.

He said he and his family still have a lot of shopping to do and while it may be somewhat different than the past years, he's keeping to his Black Friday roots.

Another family braved the cold and lines Friday morning despite a recent injury.

Vanessa Long, her daughter Kristen and mother Georgia spent their Black Friday scooting around the stores. Long recently had ankle surgery but that wasn't stopping her from finishing up her Christmas list. Her mother said because of the injury, they did some online shopping as well.

“We did more online shopping this year than we normally do but I think it is because of her ankle," said Georgia.

The trio said they braved coming out to snag those special gifts they couldn't find online.

And another family is thinking big time this Black Friday.

Chandler Colbreath and his mother go shopping every year, leaving dad and sister at home. And this year, Colbreath has his eye on a brand new fishing boat. Although the family already has a boat, they say a new one is very tempting.

He said, if he doesn't get the boat then he'll be happy with new fishing gear.

While this year does look slightly different than past Black Fridays, thousands still waited in lines, braved the cold and cashed in on their holiday essentials.

Tulsa, OK
Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

