Pat Kelbaugh, a Niantic native, will be the December featured artist at the Waterford Public Library. Inspired by coastal New England, Kelbaugh has been creating maritime watercolors for more than 40 years. Kelbaugh’s watercolors are applauded for capturing the many moods of the sea and for preserving historic landmarks that were at once critical to survival and the fodder for entertaining stories. She also explores natural, linear drawing styles in a series called “Other Women,” where imperfections are embraced, not erased, and the mood is sometimes glamorous, often noir, and always contemporary.

WATERFORD, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO