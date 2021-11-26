High School Football state semifinal schedule, scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The OHSAA high school football playoffs continue this week with the state semifinals as six area teams continue their season.

Division I, II, III, and IV games are Friday, Nov. 26 while Division V, VI, and VII games are Saturday, Nov. 27.

The winners this weekend will move on to the state championship game Dec. 2-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. One game will be played Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., followed by three games each on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, at 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Here’s the list of all this week’s games, with home teams listed first.

Division I State Semifinals– Friday, Nov. 26

Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field

Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field

Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Chardon (14-0) vs. Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium

Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field

Division IV State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field

Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium

Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium

Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

