High School Football state semifinal schedule, scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The OHSAA high school football playoffs continue this week with the state semifinals as six area teams continue their season.
Division I, II, III, and IV games are Friday, Nov. 26 while Division V, VI, and VII games are Saturday, Nov. 27.
The winners this weekend will move on to the state championship game Dec. 2-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. One game will be played Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., followed by three games each on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, at 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
Here’s the list of all this week’s games, with home teams listed first.
Division I State Semifinals– Friday, Nov. 26
Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field
Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field
Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Chardon (14-0) vs. Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field
Division IV State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26
Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field
Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field
Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27
Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium
Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium
