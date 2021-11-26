ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

High School Football state semifinal schedule, scores and highlights

By Justin Holbrock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=414qGa_0d7YDH5a00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The OHSAA high school football playoffs continue this week with the state semifinals as six area teams continue their season.

Division I, II, III, and IV games are Friday, Nov. 26 while Division V, VI, and VII games are Saturday, Nov. 27.

The winners this weekend will move on to the state championship game Dec. 2-4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. One game will be played Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., followed by three games each on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, at 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Here’s the list of all this week’s games, with home teams listed first.

Division I State Semifinals– Friday, Nov. 26

Upper Arlington (14-0) vs. Lakewood St. Edward (12-1) at Mansfield Arlin Field
Springfield (12-1) vs. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (11-3) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Avon (12-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (10-3) at Parma Byers Field
Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-3) vs. Uniontown Green (11-3) at Westerville Central Warhawk Field

Division III State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Chardon (14-0) vs. Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) at Twinsburg Tiger Stadium
Hamilton Badin (13-0) vs. Granville (13-0) at London Bowlus Field

Division IV State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 26

Youngstown Ursuline (10-3) vs. Port Clinton (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-0) vs. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Jonathan Alder Performance Stadium at Volunteer Field

Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3) vs. Kirtland (13-0) at Clyde Joe and Sharon Wilson Field
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (10-2) vs. Versailles (13-1) at London Bowlus Field

Division VI State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Carey (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (13-1) at Euclid Community Stadium
Coldwater (12-2) vs. West Jefferson (13-1) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 27

Newark Catholic (13-1) vs. Warren John F Kennedy (10-2) at Marlington Stadium
Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (13-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State quarterback Miller announces intent to transfer

A previous report on Jack Miller III’s court appearance is above. COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio State University quarterback has announced his intent to transfer to another school in search of playing time. Jack Miller III, who recently had drunk driving charges against him reduced to reckless operation, announced via Twitter he is leaving Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Second group of Ohio’s Vax-2-School winners to be announced

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The second 30 winners in Ohio’s Vax-2-School scholarship drawing are set to be announced online Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. Those winners are: Paul Augenstein, Canal Winchester Bryce Bennett, Washington Court House Stephen Berent, Beavercreek Jacob Cameron, Plain City Jennifer Cole, Scio Haylee Dixon, Bowling Green Bentley Hall, Avon Lake Paxton Heflin, […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy