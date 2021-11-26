Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) to remain starter upon return

Justin Fields was taken to the locker room during the third quarter with an apparent injury. Fields took a shot to the head and was taken to the tent momentarily before walking back to the locker room. Fields completed 4 of 11 passes for 79 yards. He added 23 rushing yards but the Bears had been shut out by the Baltimore defense and trailed 6-0 early in the second half.

