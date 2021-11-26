ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears QB Justin Fields (ribs) to remain starter upon return

Cover picture for the articleInjured Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will remain the starter when he returns from cracked ribs, head coach Matt Nagy said Friday. Fields was ruled out of Thursday's game...

