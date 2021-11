Update Nov. 29, 2021: Even though Wendy Moten told everyone she was OK after her fall on last Tuesday’s The Voice elimination show, it turns out nothing could have been further from the truth. Wendy showed up tonight for her performance with casts on both her right arm for a broken elbow and her left arm for a fractured hand at the wrist. She had been rushed to the hospital after last week’s elimination show, and X-rays showed the damage that was the result of her fall on the stage after performing with her team.

