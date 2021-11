The Tennessee Titans will be without A.J. Brown for at least three weeks after placing the third-year wide receiver on injured reserve Saturday. Brown, 24, suffered a chest injury during the Titans' 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans in Week 11 and didn't practice at all leading up to the team's Week 12 game against the New England Patriots. Now he'll miss at least three weeks, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said the Titans expect Brown back before the end of December.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO