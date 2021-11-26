ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills lose Tre’Davious White for the season with a torn ACL

By Sal Maiorana, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

The Buffalo Bills got the news they expected Friday regarding cornerback Tre’Davious White. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and is done for the remainder of the season, a crushing blow to the defense.

White exited the Bills' 31-6 win against the New Orleans Saints after his leg bent awkwardly in the second quarter and after a trip to the medical tent, he went to the locker room with a towel over his head and, reportedly, tears in his eyes.

“Obviously Tre’Davious is a huge playmaker for us and just his presence on the football field is unmatched,” safety Micah Hyde said Thursday night. “It’s tough to come back home (to his native Louisiana) and not be able to finish the game. I can't speak for him on what's really going on but just his presence is felt for us and we're gonna make sure he's good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25MgrO_0d7YAY1k00
An injured Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) is helped by head coach Sean McDermott, right, and medical staff. Butch Dill, AP

OPINION: Which NFL teams, players and coaches are under most pressure in homestretch?

Quarterback Josh Allen and McDermott both said they and the team were praying for White, which was an ominous message about the extent of the injury even before the official news came down.

“You can't say a single bad thing about that man. He comes in and busts his ass every day," said Allen. "He's such a great teammate, he talks to everybody the right way and he just does the little things well that not many people see but that's why he’s so good.”

With White out, the next man up would seem to be second-year man Dane Jackson. He took over Thursday night but was barely tested by the anemic New Orleans receiving corps and offense. Moving forward, things will get much more difficult.

Jackson was embroiled in a battle to start at the cornerback spot opposite White during training camp, but Levi Wallace won that battle rather easily.

“I thought he did a good job,” McDermott said of Jackson, who made three tackles. “He's been in that position before in terms of having to come in, whether it's been for Tre or for Levi, and he usually handles himself well just like he did tonight.”

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Buffalo Bills lose Tre’Davious White for the season with a torn ACL

The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

