Hole-by-hole analysis: Brooks Koepka's big win over Bryson DeChambeau in The Match

It all came down to this.

For more than a year Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have been at odds. On Friday, the pair of U.S. Open champions put their beef on the line with the fifth playing of The Match, this time at Wynn Golf Club just off the Las Vegas strip.

The 12-hole match ended early but the players hung around to finish the series of closest-to-the-pin and long drive challenges. Coverage began at 4 p.m. ET on TNT, with a simulcast on TBS, truTV and HLN. Brian Andersen called the action alongside Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley, with Amanda Balionis as the on-course reporter.

If you couldn’t tune in, check out The Match, hole-by-hole, below.

The Match: Best of Brooks-Bryson feud | Matches we want to see

Gallery

Hole 9 - Par 3

Both guys found the green, but we won’t drag this out any longer than we need to. DeChambeau’s putt from about 20 feet didn’t have a shot and he conceded the hole to give Koepka the win. That’s a 4-and-3 victory. Dominant.

Hole 8 - Par 4

Brooks is first up here on the par-4 8th and his drive catches a tree branch and comes down in the right rough. Bryson launched one – with a 198 mph ball speed – and finds the fairway. Awesome drive, and according to Bryson he “thinned it.”

Great approach from Brooks there and he tucks this one in nice and cozy next to the pin. Bryson stepped up and followed suit with a great shot of his own. We’ll have a putting contest (and it’s must-make time for Bryson). Stop me if you heard this one before, but Bryson missed and Brooks didn’t. And of course Bryson complained about people talking in his backstroke.

Brooks is dormie. Four to play. Next.

Hole 7 - Par 4

A pair of really bad drives here on No. 7. Brooks is under a golf cart and Bryson went right down a cart path. Both players found the green, with Bryson holding the advantage. Brooks gave his putt a good roll but it was “never high enough.” Meanwhile Bryson blew his putt by the hole and the boys say good-good (with Brooks laughing off the green).

That was legitimately charity. Like a pity play. Brooks is 3-up with five to play.

Hole 6 - Par 3

No aces here but both players found the green. Bryson was up first and once again just missed the edge. He just can’t seem to pair the pace and line. Brooks stepped up and, you guessed it, buried the putt to take a 3-up lead to the turn (remember, 12 hole match!).

“Any questions?” said Brooks.

Hole 5 - Par 5

Bryson dropped a bomb right on top of the camera man but just missed the fairway. He’s still got a great shot, while Brooks’ drive just came up short of a creek. Great break. From there Brooks did well to get this one up on the green while Bryson’s approach leaked a little right, clipped a tree and came up short of the dance floor. Brooks just missed his eagle putt and picked up the conceded birdie while Bryson missed on the left side to lose another hole and fall 2-down through five.

Hole 4 - Par 4

“That’s in a bad spot there,” said Phil of Brooks’ drive.

“Thanks, Phil,” laughed Brooks, who missed the trees and bushes and is on a slope in the rough on the hole over.

Meanwhile Bryson just drove his ball to Reno. He’ll have a short wedge and a great chance to tie the match.

Bryson goes long on the approach, missing the green and failing to spin it back. Brooks did well on a blind shot to find the green, we’ll have a race to the pin. From off the green Bryson goes putter – Phil would’ve chipped it – and he leaves it low and short a few feet. Brooks left it short, as well, and Bryson cleaned for par.

A third of the way through and Brooks is still 1 up.

Hole 3 - Par 3

Welp, not great here from Brooks as he loses this one to the right rough. Bryson runs through the open door and goes flag hunting, landing this one 11 feet from the pin. After walking the broadcast through his read of the green, Bryson just missed the cup and picked up for par. Koepka did well to get up-and-down from the rough, and was a little shocked his putt wasn’t given.

Through three Brooks still holds a 1-up lead.

Hole 2 - Par 4

The boys let out a loud “fore right!” as Bryson blitzed one well offline. I’m talking like right of right. Brooks found the fairway (like Mickelson said he would on the broadcast) and early on it’s advantage Koepka.

As for the broadcast, why do we have three people on the call? It’s not necessary. Already Barkley has talked over a player-caddie conversation by asking Mickelson the same question in two different ways and the entire booth talked about how attractive Tom Brady is over another. It’s about the guys on the course, not in the booth. Okay, back to the action.

Koepka covered the flag and has a great look at birdie while DeChambeau, from another hole, missed the green and once again found the bunker. Brooks rolled in the birdie to take an early 1-up lead.

Hole 1 - Par 4

Bryson brought out some “Brooks Koepka cupcakes” for the crowd on the first tee. And we’re off.

“I toed it a bit, but it’ll do,” said Bryson, whose ball went long and a little right into a flower bed. Brooks followed suit on the same line, just a little bit shorter. Somehow Bryson got a drop from a sprinkler system but in the ultimate ball don’t lie, he found the bunker while Brooks found the green.

Brooks left it just short and Bryson converted the par putt to walk off the first hole tied.

Pre-match

Brooks Koepka is obsessed with trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Before the match Koepka shared a photo of his golf cart, which is plastered with past DeChambeau burns.