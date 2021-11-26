1 person killed, another injured in Anchor Point house fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — One person has died and another injured in a house fire on the Kenai Peninsula.

The local fire department found the home in Anchor Point fully engulfed in flame when they arrived Thursday evening.

One person was found dead inside the house, Alaska State Troopers said. A second resident was found at a nearby home, and was flown to Seattle for medical treatment.

The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Anchor Point is located about 200 miles southwest of Anchorage.