Murrells Inlet, SC

Murrells Inlet church’s Thanksgiving tradition continues with biggest year ever

By Manny Martinez
 4 days ago

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people celebrated Thanksgiving together at a church in Murrells Inlet in a tradition that continues to grow each year.

The meal was organized by the Low Country Community Church for the 14th year in a row, with all the usual food, including more than 1,600 pounds of turkey.

“This is the first year that I have not cooked in over 50 years,” Annette Solomon said.

The church calls it “Project Noah.”

Donation to Save-A-Lot in Florence helps feed community

“We’re not all alone as long as we reach out to someone and let them know that ‘hey, I’m here and I’m thankful you’re here’ and it just means a lot,” Dorothy Pritchett said.

“This isn’t just LC3, this is a community event put on by the community for the community,” said Steve Fairchild, senior pastor at Low Country Community Church.

After last year’s Thanksgiving dinner was mostly to-go because of the pandemic, Low Country Community Church said this year was its biggest ever, with 100 volunteers aiming to give out more than 1,000 meals.

“It is a true joy to serve others,” said Louise Goodman, a volunteer at the church. “When you walk through and see the smiling faces of our volunteers, you will see what God’s love is all about.”

Some volunteers were even as young as 6 years old.

“I’m going to be serving people, so I have to be happy and smile,” Jeremiah Turnbull said.

Volunteers began planning the event weeks ago and cooking began on Monday.

“The food was excellent,” Solomon said.

“I’ll be here next year for sure,” Pritchett said. “I have never felt so welcome.”

