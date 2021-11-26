'You Can See Why He Failed At Liverpool' - 33 Year Old Former Player Receives Criticism

A former Liverpool player has been the target of criticism from a journalist for his recent performances for his new club.

Filip Joos is known for working on TV and radio and commentating on matches in the Jupiler Pro League in Belgium and he hasn't held back in his criticism of a former Red.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet signed for Liverpool in 2013 from Sunderland.

During his six years at the club, he had a number of spells as number one keeper but lost his place in battles with Loris Karius and then with Alisson.

The Belgium international who was Alisson's deputy during the victorious Champions League campaign in 2019 moved to Club Brugge shortly after in a search for regular football.

As reported by Sporza via Sport Witness, journalist Joos has been talking about Simon Mignolet, his time at Liverpool and his recent performances for Club Brugge.

Joos On Mignolet At Liverpool

The journalist was very honest in his assessment that Mignolet was not up to the required level to play for Liverpool.

“You can see why he failed at Liverpool. You have to be able to say that now: that he is too little for that level. He has that kind of thing going on too often.

“I often sat in the stadium at Liverpool and heard the murmur rising from the stands when he got the ball.

“At the time, I didn’t think that was generous of the crowd, but now I understand. It wasn’t a mistake for Liverpool to go for a better goalkeeper than Mignolet, even though Alisson has had moments like that too."

Joos On Mignolet's Recent Form

Joos admitted that he thinks Mignolet is capable of performing to very high levels but has too many moments that a top keeper would not have.

He was also critical of his recent performances where he believes he has cost Brugge points.

“He is absolutely a top keeper for our level, but the past two games, he has cost Club Brugge 4 points.

“Mignolet has top moments, and then he grabs great balls. I remember a practice match with the Red Devils (Belgium) against Italy before the 2016 European Championship.

“Mignolet was phenomenal then, on the level of Courtois. He can reach that level, but he has too many moments that Courtois doesn’t have. Also, last year he had such moments at Club Brugge. Only Club won then and not now.”

Author Verdict

These are some harsh comments from Joos but ultimately he probably does have a point.

Mignolet had spells where he was excellent at Liverpool but also had too many error prone moments.

The signing of Alisson was pivotal to the team becoming a trophy winning machine and it's unlikely that would have happened with the Belgian or Loris Karius in goal.

Mignolet was an excellent pro and would have been a brilliant number two for Liverpool but it was only right that Klopp allowed him to move to play football on a regular basis at his age.

