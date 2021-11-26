ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City And Belgium Legend Kevin De Bruyne Admits He Is And His Family Are Liverpool Fans

By Damon Carr
 4 days ago

Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne states that he and his family were Liverpool fans when he was growing up and he idolised Michael Owen.

Speaking in a quick fire question interview, the Belgian states that his favourite player growing up was Liverpool's Michael Owen. He also went on to talk about the similarities to the former Liverpool and Real Madrid striker.

De Bruyne says he was a small, quick striker when he was younger, like his favourite player at the time, Michael Owen. Owen burst onto the scene for Liverpool at a young age as he came through the academy alongside Steven Gerrard.

The wonderkid then went onto Real Madrid, to the displeasure of the Liverpool fans. However, his injuries affected his career massively, as it stopped him getting anywhere near his potential. De Bruyne on the other hand, instead of following Owen's footsteps, he has gone on to be one of the best midfielders in the world.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video Sport, the Belgian superstar spoke of his support for Manchester City rivals Liverpool and Michael Owen in particular.

"Confirm. My family was Liverpool supporters, so I was also Liverpool. I was a small, quicker striker when I was really young."

Author Verdict

Kevin De Bruyne still has time to follow one of the paths that Michael Owen made and join his favourite team at Anfield. Liverpool need a couple of midfielders and De Bruyne will want the opportunity of lifting the Champions League before he retires.

Do I ever see it happening? Never say never.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

