Fordham has signed head coach Melissa Inouye to a contract extension. The new deal will keep Inouye in the Bronx through the 2025 season. “Coach Inouye came to Fordham with a passion for further advancing the momentum of our elite softball program,” Fordham athletic director Ed Kull said in a school statement. “We believe she is the right leader to take the program to the next level and our alumni and fans are excited about the future of Fordham Softball.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO