PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — On the eve of the deadline for Allegheny County employees to be vaccinated or face termination, it appears the number of workers refusing to be vaccinated will be fewer than expected. At a demonstration earlier this month, county and city employees said they were dug in and would refuse vaccines even if it meant losing their jobs. But their numbers have since dwindled. At the time, more than 100 corrections officers had not been vaccinated. But union chief Brian Englett said that has dropped to about 10. “A lot of my officers thought that they were taken emotionally hostage...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 8 MINUTES AGO