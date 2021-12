On Saturday, November 27th, the Creighton Bluejays will host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars. The Bluejays and Cougars have squared off once before, in 2017, when the Jays blew out SIUE, 103-66, led by 20 points from Martin Krampelj. Now, SIUE is looking for just their second Division I victory on the second, and third overall, with a stunner in Omaha. Meanwhile, Creighton is looking to dispatch the Cougars, who were picked to finish seventh out of ten in the Ohio Valley Conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO