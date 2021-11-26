ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Kennedy Krieger 'Festival Of Tree's host first ever toy drive

By Michelle Richardson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYT2z_0d7Y7t0X00

Kennedy Krieger is celebrating it's 32nd annual 'Festival of Trees' spectacular with a toy drive that kicked off Friday afternoon.

The first-ever 'Festival of Trees' Toy Drive took place at the Maryland State Fairgrounds and is held over the course of two days- Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27.

Santa Claus and some Disney Princesses will be onsite cheering on community members who drop off toys or make monetary donations.

They will be joined by the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders and Poe from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Baltimore’s Marching Ravens, the team’s pep band, will also be onsite on Saturday.

On Friday, 100.7 The Bay will entertain participants into the holidays.

Each person who drops off a toy will receive a kid-friendly “thank you” gift and will be entered to win a $250 gift card to Weis Markets.

In keeping with COVID-19 protocol, attendees will celebrate from the comfort of their vehicles.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Boat parade helps woman rebuild

Donna Wheeler lost her husband. Then lost her house. Then found an angel in Mike Hatcher. This year has been the worst for the legendary bartender at Pit Stop Pub. Her husband, a 33 year veteran with the Baltimore City Police Department took ill, then COVID ended his life in the spring.
PASADENA, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Ravens#Weis Markets
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Partnering Up to Help Others

Several groups across the city are emphasizing the 'giving' part of thanksgiving. Tuesday fashion chain DTLR donated $1,000 as well as boxes of groceries to help the Bea Gaddy family center get food to those in need.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy