ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSU suspends fraternity after student's death

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sEayi_0d7Y7pTd00

The death of a Michigan State University student has prompted officials to suspend the school's chapter of a fraternity that the student was involved with.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the university and the Pi Alpha Phi national organization have prohibited the chapter of the fraternity from hosting any events on campus, recruit students or take part in any campus events as a fraternity.

Twenty-one-year-old Phat Nguyen was found unresponsive early Saturday off campus.

Police have said the death may have been alcohol-related and the fraternity posted on its Facebook page that Nguyen had just joined the fraternity.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Fraternity#Pi Alpha Phi#The Lansing State Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

Michigan man receives kidney transplant from wife of 26 years

Sean McNeil of Roseville found himself helpless, lying on the floor one early April morning after collapsing while heading into bed. “I wasn’t able to yell out,” he said. “I wasn’t able to pick myself back up off the floor. [My wife] was getting ready. And she came out, about ready to go to work, and saw me on the floor in the family room...And she knew immediately to call 911.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy