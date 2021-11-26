At least 19 dead in Mexico after bus crashes into a house

Twenty years ago - and just two months and a day after the traumatic events of 9/11 - another tragic plane crash sent shockwaves through a still on-edge New York City.American Airlines Flight 587, a regular direct flight from John F Kennedy International Airport to Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, went down shortly after takeoff, smashing into the Queens neighbourhood of Belle Harbour on the Rockaway Peninsula.All 251 passengers on board were killed, 90 per cent of them Dominicans heading home to visit family, as were all nine crew members and five...
