ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

At least 19 dead in Mexico after bus crashes into a house

By CNN Newsource / TV Azteca
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 19 are dead and 31 are injured after a bus crashed into a house in the state of Mexico....

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Flight 587: The deadly plane crash that shook the nation

Twenty years ago - and just two months and a day after the traumatic events of 9/11 - another tragic plane crash sent shockwaves through a still on-edge New York City.American Airlines Flight 587, a regular direct flight from John F Kennedy International Airport to Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, went down shortly after takeoff, smashing into the Queens neighbourhood of Belle Harbour on the Rockaway Peninsula.All 251 passengers on board were killed, 90 per cent of them Dominicans heading home to visit family, as were all nine crew members and five...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

At least 19 killed as truck smashes into cars at toll booth in Mexico

A transport truck has smashed into a toll booth and six other vehicles on a highway in central Mexico, leaving at least 19 people dead and three injured, authorities said. The brakes on the truck apparently failed before it crashed into the toll booth and then the vehicles on Saturday, igniting a large fire on the highway connecting Mexico City with Puebla state.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Mexico#Accident#The Red Cross#Cnne
KGO

Bulgaria news: Tourist bus crash, fire leave at least 45 dead

SOFIA, Bulgaria -- A bus carrying people home to North Macedonia from a tourist trip to Istanbul crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria early Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, authorities said. Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment. The accident happened around 2 a.m. North Macedonia's chief...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman Dead, Child Among 3 Injured After House Fire In Clearing

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and three others are seriously injured after a house fire in the Clearing neighborhood Monday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of the home at 5724 W. 64 St., near Midway Airport. pic.twitter.com/PkC9MeMfQb — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 29, 2021 CFD said a woman in her 60s died. The other victims include a boy around 7 years old in serious condition, a man in his 60s in fair condition and a woman in her 30s in critical condition. An investigation is underway. Renaldo Vera said he was sleeping when his dog started...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

‘Mom, I’ve Been In An Accident. I’m In A Helicopter’: Victims Recount Deadly 5-Vehicle Crash

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident where a pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian, a school bus, and three cars.  It happened just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. FHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on State Road 826 and got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street. That’s when they say the driver hit and killed a pedestrian.  Then, the driver kept going. At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, and a Honda...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL
NBC Washington

2 Dead, 1 Hurt in Ritchie Road Car Crash

Two men died and a third man is seriously hurt after a car crash early Sunday on Ritchie Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police say. The names of the dead were not immediately released. The crash occurred in the 1400 block of Richie Road, near a 7-Eleven. Officers responded...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Drowned US adventurer’s boat washes up on Pacific island

The boat of the US adventurer, Paralympian, and ocean rower Angela Madsen has washed up in the Marshall Islands 16 months after she drowned as she attempted to cross the Pacific. Her body was discovered floating at sea in June 2020 – 59 days after she set off on her journey to try to become the first paralysed person to row from California to Hawaii alone. The custom made boat, Rowoflife, floated in the ocean for more than a year before it was found. Benjamin Chutaro of the Marshall Islands said the boat washed ashore late last month on Mili...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy