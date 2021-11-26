ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Needham kicks 4 FGs, Bowling Green beats Ohio 21-10

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Matt McDonald completed 24 of 37 passes for 255 yards and a touchdown and Bowling Green beat Ohio 21-10 on Friday in the season finale for both teams.

The Bobcats beat Bowling Green 52-10 last season.

On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Bowling Green’s Nick Mosley was dropped in the backfield by Bryce Houston but, after a false start by the Bobcats, Blaine Spires and Karl Brooks stopped Armani Rogers in the end zone to give the Falcons a 15-10 lead with 12:55 to play.

Nate Needham, who missed from 43 yards in the second quarter, made field goals of 23 and 43 yards before his 40-yarder capped a 13-play, 51-yard drive to make it 18-10 with 7:03 left. He added a 39-yard field goal to cap the scoring with 1:17 to play.

Rogers, who finished with three carries for minus-4 yards, took a snap from the shotgun and plowed into the end zone from 1-yard out early in the second quarter and Steven Johnson kicked a 22-yard field goal to give Ohio (3-9, 3-5 Mid-American Conference) a 10-3 lead with 8:47 left in the first half.

The Falcons (4-8, 2-6) responded with an 11-play, 70-yard drive that culminated when McDonald threw a 14-yard pass TD to Austin Osborne that made it 10-all at halftime.

IN THIS ARTICLE
