All going well, Intel will formally confirm the launch of its desktop Arc Alchemist gaming graphics cards at CES 2022 which kicks off on January 5th. So, with a long-overdue third player finally entering the GPU market, there is clearly a lot of speculation as to exactly where the land will lie in performance comparisons with both Nvidia and AMD. – While prior leaks have suggested that the top-spec Arc Alchemist GPU should be around on par with the 3070/3070 Ti, however, we’re still largely in the realms of guesswork.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO