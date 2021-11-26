ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temenos Introduces the Temenos Exchange, an Open Marketplace for Fintech Solutions

By Omar Faridi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SIX: TEMN), the banking software firm, has announced Temenos Exchange, a new Fintech marketplace to bring Open Banking innovation to market quicker, and at scale. The marketplace will provide pre-integrated and certified Fintech solutions that can be “deployed within the Temenos Banking Cloud, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new...

GOBankingRates

What Is Crypto Banking?

You can get started with crypto banking by opening a crypto interest or checking account or using a DeFi app. Learn about options and risks to consider first.
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
AJ Bell Is Set to Launch an Intuitive, User-Friendly Commission-Free Investment App

Will be making investing a Dodl with the introduction of an easy-to-use, commission-free mobile app. The new, app-only investment platform called Dodl by AJ Bell will feature the following:. Annual charge of 0.15%. Purchase/sell investments with no commission. Complete range of tax wrappers. Range of UK equities and funds available,...
TechCrunch

LG Energy Solution gets Korea Exchange’s nod for planned IPO

LG Energy Solution is reportedly planning to submit its IPO application to Financial Supervisory Service as early as this week, aiming to list at the end of January. In June, LG Energy suspended its IPO process on the heels of a series of recalls from U.S. automaker General Motors’ Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to possible battery cell defects that could increase the risk of fire.
OurCrowd Jobs Index Reports Soaring Growth but Predicts Slowdown in 2022

a global online investment platform, has released its OurCrowd High-Tech Jobs Index Q3 2021. According to the index that measures job demand, openings at OurCrowd portfolio companies jumped by 244% year over year. But following this period of robust growth, many early-stage firms anticipate a slow down in 2022 with some expecting to scale back on new hires – a concerning prediction.
u.today

Former PayPal CEO's Cryptocurrency Exchange Goes Live for Institutional Clients

The cryptocurrency exchange backed by Peter Thiel and Richard Li began operating for a batch of institutional investors on Tuesday. The start for institutional investors is only the first step before the full launch for private investors and traders. The Bullish Exchange will offer Bitcoin, Ether and EOS tokens for...
wsau.com

LG Energy Solution receives preliminary approval for its IPO -Korea Exchange

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) has received preliminary approval for its initial public offering, the Korea Exchange said on Tuesday. LGES, LG Chem Ltd’s wholly owned battery subsidiary which supplies Tesla Inc, General Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co among others, filed for a review of its IPO plans in June.
beautypackaging.com

Amorepacific and Eastman Partner to Introduce New Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Global beauty company and global specialty materials provider Eastman are collaborating to introduce sustainable packaging solutions using Eastman's molecular recycling technologies. Laneige will be the first Amorepacific brand to utilize packaging made from Eastman Cristal Renew copolyester with certified recycled content as early as December 2021. "Cristal Renew and Eastman's...
crowdfundinsider.com

Algofi Welcomes $2.8M to Grow DeFi Lending, Stablecoin Protocol

a lending market and stablecoin protocol built on the Algorand blockchain, today announced $2.8 million in seed funding during Decipher, Algorand’s annual community conference. Union Square Ventures, Arrington XRP Capital, and Pillar VC led the round, with participation from Y Combinator, Formulate Ventures, and Shine VC. “Decentralized lending opens...
crowdfundinsider.com

Interac Chooses Microsoft Azure for Virtual Payments Solution Development in Canada

Has announced an agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in order to use Microsoft Azure‘s cloud capabilities to securely manage the “continued growth of digital transactions, enabling greater innovation and ultimately faster payments.”. As a key player in Canada‘s payments ecosystem, Interac has seen an increase in overall demand for its...
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Fintech Jeeves and MasterCard are Providing Fully Locally-Issued Physical and Virtual Cards for Mexico’s Businesses

Mexico is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, but its local businesses still struggle to access credit without super-high fees and tedious paperwork. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Jeeves, the financial partner for Mexican businesses, have teamed up to address this issue by introducing a physical card that allows firms to make payments in any local currency from all countries Mastercard currently operates.
TechCrunch

AWS introduces a solution to get customers off their mainframes more quickly

Today, customers may take a couple of different paths to get off their mainframes — either they take a “lift and shift” approach and bring their application pretty much as is, or they may refactor and break the application down as microservices in the cloud. But neither path is all that easy, and the process can take months or even years to complete as customers have to evaluate the complexity of the application’s source code, understand the dependencies on other systems, convert or recompile the code, and then everything has to be tested to make sure it all works.
tvtechnology.com

Verimatrix Introduces Streamkeeper Cybersecurity, Anti-Piracy Solution

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France and SAN DIEGO, Calif.—Verimatrix today launched Verimatrix Streamkeeper, a cybersecurity and anti-piracy solution for the media and entertainment industry. Streamkeeper enables users to hunt down and take out OTT pirates who steal content, such as live sports and premium movies, as they are distributed from the source to...
Nashville Post

Ramsey Solutions acquires fintech startup, targets student loans

Ramsey Solutions acquired a Charlotte-based fintech startup last week according to a news release. The pre-seed financial services tech company, aPay Financial, was founded in May 2019 by former Bank of America executives Blake Wood and Owen Brady. The latter has served as vice president of data analysis for the last seven months of his nearly five years there and the former was a vice president and senior project manager for the last nine months of almost six years there. They designed the aPay mobile app to help students better manage and understand the structure of their student loans. The startup’s pre-seed funding round raised at least $65,000 prior to the buyout.
crowdfundinsider.com

Survey by UK Fintech Modulr Reveals that Most Consumers Trust Brands that Invest in Customer-Friendly Payments Processes

The ability to establish and maintain trust with clients is the foundation of “every successful business,” according to UK-based Fintech Modulr. And, while customer trust might be one of the more “intangible” corporate assets, it’s one that can be “felt keenly on the bottom line,” the Modulr team writes in a blog post.
