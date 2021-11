We've all had those mornings when all you want is to wrap a blanket around your body and get through the day without a second thought about what to wear. While some recent runway looks may channel that energy, donning your duvet during your morning commute isn't exactly a pragmatic choice. Enter: the chunky sweater. Chunky knits are oversized enough to pair with leggings and actually look like you put together a stylish fit, cozy enough to feel like you're wearing your softest throw blanket, and versatile enough to dress up or down depending on where your day (or night) takes you.

