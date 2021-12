The world is filled with financial problems. This is partly why so many turn to decentralized finance (DeFi), a solution where no intermediary exists and users have complete control over their assets. The uses for this technology are many, including the ability to trade, invest or earn. Many projects have since attempted to showcase this wide breadth of offerings with their own decentralized exchange (DEX) operations.However, they have yet to be successful due to the lack of liquidity, a problem that will continue to exist when blockchains operate in isolation.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO