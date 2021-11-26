This Droolworthy Graphic Novel Explores The History Of Dessert

Cathy Curtis’s subject in A Splendid Intelligence: the Life of Elizabeth Hardwick is mighty. A writer whose career spanned decades—a ‘literary lion’. It is a chronological account of the writer’s life. The first couple of chapters trace Hardwick’s origins. It draws a portrait of a young Elizabeth whose “bookish tastes made her an anomaly in her family”; who had a sense of herself as an ‘intellectual’ even as a young university student, and who later dropped out of her doctorate program because she felt she ‘lacked sufficient ambition’ for a PhD. These chapters illustrate how the writer gravitated towards writing, not out of any real structured inspiration, but as a result of her attachment to the written word. Her desire to see anew the ordinary, to add “…nothing grand, but a little twist’ to what was already known.” How she became a writer is perhaps one of the more elemental questions a writer’s biography can answer, and while A Splendid Intelligence indulges this question, it is not assembled around it.

