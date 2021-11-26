ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Convicted of corruption, former Brazil Olympic boss gets jail term

By Mauricio Savarese
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 4 days ago
SAO PAULO — Carlos Arthur Nuzman, the head of the Brazilian Olympic Committee for more than two decades, was sentenced to 30 years and 11 months in jail for buying votes for Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 Olympics. The ruling by Judge Marcelo Bretas became public Thursday....

IN THIS ARTICLE
