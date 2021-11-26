Two dead in Friday morning crash near La Joya

A 33-year-old Stockton man sustained fatal injuries in a vehicle collision near Drytown early Wednesday morning, November 17. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, was driving a Honda Insight at just past 5 a.m. southbound on SR-49 north of Old Highway 49 at a high rate of speed. Meanwhile, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by 28-year-old Jeanne Raines of Pine Grove was driving northbound on SR-49 north of Old Highway 49, at a stated speed of 45-50 MPH. The driver of the Honda Insight allowed his vehicle to drift off the west roadway edge of SR-49, then abruptly steered his vehicle to the left, across the double yellow lines and directly into the path of travel of Raines in the Toyota Corolla. Raines applied her brakes, but was unable to avoid a collision with the Honda Insight. The front end of the Toyota Corolla struck the right rear of the Honda Insight. The impact caused the driver of the Honda Insight to be ejected and the vehicle to spin out of control off the east roadway edge of SR-49, where the vehicle struck a tree. The driver of the Honda Insight sustained fatal injuries. Raines sustained minor injuries from this collision, which is still under investigation.

DRYTOWN, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO