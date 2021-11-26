OK! Helps You Shop 13 Of The Best Black Friday Sales Happening Today! — Shop Now

Source: Nordstrom

Black Friday is back!

Today, we are going crazy over the long-awaited holiday sales and deals that take place once a year. But, we also know it can be very overwhelming to know where to start and what to shop first. That is why we are taking the thinking out of it for you and rounding up 13 of the best Black Friday savings happening this year!

And the best part? You can shop all of these sales from the comfort of your own home. So, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to shop all 13 fashionable finds directly through OK! below. Happy Holidays from our family to yours!

ALO YOGA

Spreading mindful movement, inspiring wellness and creating community. These goals inspire everything we do at Alo.

Shop Alo Yoga's Black Friday sale for 20% OFF sitewide + up to 70% OFF sale.

BYTE

At Byte, we believe in making the inaccessible, accessible. With our exclusive teledentistry platform, it’s easier and more affordable for people to get the smile and confidence they’ve been dreaming about.

Shop Byte's Black Friday sale for 90% OFF your Impression Kit + $250 OFF your treatment plans.

EBAY

We empower people and create economic opportunity.

Shop eBay's Black Friday sale for up to 30% OFF luxury watches.

FITFLOP

Our mission is to raise the energy of the world and help you live life to the full by creating wellness products engineered to work with your body, so you move better and feel great.

Shop FitFlop's Black Friday sale for up to 40% OFF + an extra 15% OFF with code "FLASH15" at checkout.

H&M

H&M Group is a family of brands and businesses, making it possible for customers around the world to express themselves through fashion and design, and to choose a more sustainable lifestyle.

Shop H&M's Black Friday sale for 30% OFF sitewide + Doorbusters up to 60% OFF.

LIVERPOOL LOS ANGELES

Our passion is creating relatable fashion that will fit every body and make you feel confident every day.

Shop Liverpool L.A.'s Black Friday sale for 40% OFF select fall styles with code "SHOP40" at checkout.

LUISAVIAROMA

LuisaViaRoma.com is a top online luxury fashion destination with 5 million visitors per month and worldwide shipping.

Shop LuisaViaRoma's Black Friday sale for 40% OFF select full-price items with code "BF40" at checkout.

MERIDIAN GROOMING

Meridian is a premium grooming company dedicated to helping men groom safely and hygienically below-the-belt.

Shop Meridian Grooming's Black Friday sale for 25% OFF all one-time orders with code "BLACKFRIDAY25" at checkout.

MISSGUIDED

Our mission is to empower females globally to be confident in themselves and be who they want to be. Missguided is a bold, straight talking and forward thinking fashion brand inspired by real life that aims to do exactly that.

Shop Missguided's Black Friday sale for up to 80% OFF sitewide.

NORDSTROM

An incredible eye for what's next in fashion. A passionate drive to exceed expectations. For more than 100 years, we've worked to deliver the best possible shopping experience, helping our customers express their style—not just buy fashion.

Shop Nordstrom's Black Friday sale for up to 50% OFF sitewide.

RENT THE RUNWAY

Our mission is to power women to feel their best every day. We started a rental revolution, and changed the fashion industry.

Shop Rent the Runway's Black Friday sale for 40% OFF everything.

SBLA BEAUTY

SBLA's mission is to offer and deliver anti-aging solutions or, as we like to call it, aging beautifully, products and solutions backed by science combined with unique applications. SBLA Beauty offers their hundred's of thousands of customers at-home alternatives to invasive in-office cosmetic procedures.

Shop SBLA Beauty's Black Friday sale for 25% OFF sitewide.

SWEAT INDUSTRY APPAREL

SWEAT INDUSTRY APPAREL creates sports, gym, and athleisure wear that combines comfort, style, and durability.

Shop SWEATIA's Black Friday Sale for up to 79% OFF sale items.