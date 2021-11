Thanksgiving is this week, with six teams having to have a quick turnaround for games on Thursday. That means that any injuries those six teams endured in Week 11 will loom large in a short week. The six teams playing on Thanksgiving are the Dallas Cowboys, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chicago Bears, the Detroit Lions, the Buffalo Bills, and the New Orleans Saints. After another weird slate of games in Week 11, here are the notable injuries that took place, and who could be affected by the mentioned injuries in fantasy football.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO