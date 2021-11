The first occasion that UNDEFEATED and Vans first teamed up was back in 2007 where both parties launched a special Sk8-Hi capsule that highlighted Geoff McFetridge’s “U-Man” insignia. The logo became a staple of the streetwear brand and was originally created around the time that UNDEFEATED opened its LA-based flagship on La Brea in 2002. Fast forward 15 years later from its original team-up the two giants are bringing new life to the “U-Man” icon by lending it to a trio of Vault by Vans OG Old Skool LX colorways.

