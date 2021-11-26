Len’s Island Preview: Craft and Conquer

It’s always hard to start a new life in a new land, but generally there’s at least an existing civilization to work from. Buy a house, find a job, get to work building a social life, and soon enough if the area doesn’t suck too badly everything starts coming together. And then there’s the survival genre, which dispenses with that whole “civilization” thing and tosses you into the wild with little more than the clothes on your back and the ability to turn raw materials into functioning tools with a single click. Timber, stone, ore and other more esoteric resources combine to build a new world out of the wilderness, but some materials take more effort to acquire than others. Len’s Island is a survival game that follows all the usual conventions except it’s also got a bit of proper dungeon-crawling in its makeup, and there’s always a choice as to whether to spend a nice day in the sun gathering up the island’s bounty or to head into the darkness and take on the creatures down below and see what secrets may be hiding in the caves.

