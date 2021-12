Boys Varsity team recently participated in the Victoria East Varsity Boys & Girls Golf tournament and placed first in the Boys Varsity division with a two day total of 621 (319/302). Grant Garza tied for the lowest two day total with a score of 151 followed by Trae Everett's fifth pace finish of 159. Rolie Bazan and Noeh Resendez also scored a 159 but placed 6th and 7th due to a scorecard tie-breaker. Dariel Barbour and Dylon Everett finished in 8th and 11th place. Up next for the Brahma team will be the Tuloso Midway Varsity Golf tournament at River Hills Country Club in Calallen. Pictured from left to right: Dylon Everett, Trae Everett, Dariel Barbour, MacKenzie Everett, Grant Garza, Noeh Resendez and Rolie Bazan.

12 DAYS AGO