Hockey: Century leaning on the young players this season

By Phil Benotti
 4 days ago

The Century Patriots are making their return to the ice, but it’ll be a ton of new faces on this year’s squad.

The biggest challenge head coach Troy Olson will face early this year is finding out what his rotation and line combinations will be. The sophomores will be tested the most, and if they can step up and contribute, the Patriots could go far in the postseason.

“They’re going to be expected to be a big part of the team this year,” says senior Alec Fosland. “We lost a lot of seniors but I think they’re up to it. Right now, we’re just trying to get to know everybody and start playing together because a lot of haven’t really played each other.”

“We really like the attitude and work ethic they’re bringing to the table right now,” says head coach Troy Olson. “They’re getting to know each other as well as the older players. And it’s a new look for us but at the same time we look forward to the challenge.”

