The Warriors have the best record in the NBA but many people are still doubting them, something Klay Thompson and Golden State are feeding off of. It’s been a dream start to the 2021-22 season for the Golden State Warriors. Heading into their matchup against a familiar face, Kevin Durant, and the Nets on Tuesday night, they own the best record in the NBA at 11-2. And they’ve done all this with Klay Thompson still not on the floor as he continues to recover after missing the last two seasons due to injuries.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO